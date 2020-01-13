Freddie’s contradiction

Dear Editor

MR Freddie Kissoon has once again shown to readers that he is becoming a walking contradiction by giving terrible voting advice which would give the PPP an upper hand. He has chastised President Granger as not being “charismatic” enough to be President, yet fails to count his blessings that the PPP has no power to persecute him and his family anymore. The political clout of President Granger prevents the PPP from persecuting him. Mr Kissoon should be glad that he is allowed to write freely in his articles, compared to when the PPP was in power.

As a teenager, I would look forward to reading Mr Kissoon’s articles; this is because I have observed how terrible the PPP treated Guyanese.

However, today, I am perplexed as to why someone who was persecuted by the PPP would encourage his readers to make an unwise decision to give the PPP a higher chance of winning the elections. The PPP hasn’t changed. It was only a few months ago that their supporters (via Guyana Times) were encouraging hate against Haitians. On the same token, Freddie Kissoon has published his support for tolerance for the Haitians and Venezuelans.

There is no such thing as a “PPP minority” in the future for Guyana. This shouldn’t even be an afterthought for Mr Kissoon, given his history with the PPP. However, he has repeated numerous times that he has no intention of voting for the coalition, yet believes that a “PPP minority” would be a better option. How ludicrous!

What also confuses me as a long-time reader, is his support for Charandass . He stated that he supported Charandass as the “lone warrior” against perceived wrongs, yet Charandass has recently announced from his secret location in Canada that he endorses the PPP leader Irfaan Ali. This is very confusing and is more of a soap opera than what a reader would expect.

Everyone respects Freddie Kissoon as a journalist, but as of recent, he has confused many with his endorsements which are beneficial to the PPP. The PPP has no business in ruling Guyana based on how they treated Guyanese while they were in power. Why does Freddie Kissoon want this to happen again?

Regards,

Riaz Hamid