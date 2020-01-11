Pouderoyen, Fruta U-20 through to Turbo semis

POUDEROYEN FC and Fruta Conquerors U-20 teams are the first through to the semi-final stage of the Turbo Knockout Football tournament.

The first match of the two days of quarter-final action was played at the Ministry of Education ground on Friday evening.

The first game was a tense affair between Pouderoyen and Buxton U-20.

Both sides tried furiously to open the scoring and there were several close encounters, but the first half ended scoreless.

The second half ended the same way, resulting in extra time which saw the West Demerara-based side score first through a Darrell Abrams intervention.

Troni Semple brought things level in the 106th minute with his strike sending the game into penalties.

In the end, it was Pouderoyen who advanced 6-5, ending the Buxton U-20s’ run in the tournament.

In the second game Fruta Conquerors U-20 edged out Buxton 3-2 at the final whistle.

The ever-present Nicholas McArthur opened the scoring for the U-20 side in the 21st minute with Ryan Hackett doubling it up in the 46th minute.

An own-goal by Joel Yhap gifted Buxton their first goal and Shemar Scott in the 71st brought the game level again as the fightback continued.

However, the game that looked likely to follow the extra-time trend was changed by Osafo Simpson in the 88th minute.

The second set of quarter-final matches will pit Riddim Squad vs Northern Rangers from 19:00hrs tonight while Santos U-20 and GFC will clash at 21:00hrs.