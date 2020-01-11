Jacobs, Griffith sink Marlins as Malteenoes win by 82 runs

COMBINED efforts from Steven Jacobs and Trevon Griffith guided Malteenoes All-Stars to an emphatic 82-run win over Tobago Marlins in their first match of the University of West Indies (UWI) Unicom T20 tournament, played at the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground, St Augustine Trinidad & Tobago.

Jacobs, Guyana Jaguars all-rounder starred with MVP figures 5-27 as the Guyanese unit outplayed their opponents in the opener played on Thursday.

Batting first, the Marlins were knocked over for 127 runs in the 20th over, with Dejourn Charles (30) and Rachad Forde (24) the main contributors after Jacobs ran through the order.

The Guyanese team in reply surged to 209-8 thanks to a blistering knock of 53 from Griffith, off 29 balls, inclusive of 5 fours and three maximums. In-form Guyana Jaguars limited-overs batsman, Jonathan Foo smacked 41 with three fours and a pair of sixes

Power-hitter Quinton Sampson, who lit up the Jaguars 50-Over League, struck 36 off just 14 with a solitary four and 4 sixes. Experienced First Division batsman Winston Forrester was the other Malteenoes All-Star player to chip in with useful runs as he scored 23.

Action meanwhile continues at the Sir Frank Worrell Ground this weekend, with the crucial rounds getting underway when the quarter-finals bowl off on January 14 and 15.

The semi-final round will be played on January 17 and 18. The final battle will be staged on January 19.