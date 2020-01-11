GFF tight-lipped on Golden Jaguars preparation for Barbados clash in March

… Barbados played Canada twice this year

By Rawle Toney

GUYANA will face Barbados in March in the CONCACAF 2021 Gold Cup Qualifier but to date Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is yet to make public its plans to ensure the Golden Jaguars make their second appearance at the confederation’s marquee tournament.

With former Trinidad and Tobago International Russell Latapy at the helm of the Barbados team, the men from Land of the Flying Fish have already begun their preparation, playing Canada twice (January 7 and 10), as well as lining up a few more friendlies before their clash with Guyana in March (at a date to be announced by CONCACAF).

As announced in March of 2018, the 2019-2020 CONCACAF Nations League kicked off the road to 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

After group stage play, the top two finishers in each of the League A groups and the top finishers in each of the League B groups secured their participation in the 16th edition of the Confederation’s premier tournament for men’s national teams.

The 12 teams already qualified for the 2021 Gold Cup are Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Grenada, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Suriname and the United States.

The road to the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup will continue next year with a two-round qualifier, to be played in a direct elimination format beginning in March of 2020, the second-place finishers of League B (French Guiana, Guyana, Montserrat and St Vincent and the Grenadines) will face the first-place finishers of League C (Bahamas, Barbados, Guadeloupe and Guatemala).

Apart from the Guyana vs Barbados clash, Guadeloupe will take on St Vincent and the Grenadines, Bahamas will collide with French Guiana and Guatemala will take on Montserrat.

After home-and-away play, the four round-one matchup winners will advance to the second round, where they will face the third-place finishers of League A. The second round will take place during the FIFA window of June 2020.

Should Guyana overcome Barbados, they will face long-time regional rivals Trinidad & Tobago and a victory over Soca Warriors in the home-and-away play will see the Golden Jaguars head to the 2021 Gold Cup.