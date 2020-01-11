Forde, McDonald, Chandan-Edmond among new faces on coalition’s list

RECENTLY-APPOINTED Senior Counsel, Roysdale Forde and General Secretary of the Guyana Teachers’ Union, Coretta McDonald are among a slew of new faces on the coalition’s list of candidates for the upcoming general and regional elections.

In addition to the duo, Head of the Office of Climate Change, Janelle Duncan; former Magistrate, Geeta Chandan-Edmond; General Secretary of the Guyana Postal and Telecommunications Workers Union, Eslyn Harris and a number of other young professionals are also on the list. President David Granger who is also head of the list said that the candidates presented will ensure quality governance, if the coalition is reelected to office.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle McDonald said “I am all excited and this has nothing to do with President of the TUC or General Secretary of the Guyana Teachers’ Union; this is about Coretta McDonald. I am excited as a citizen to be here to share today at this Nomination Day what we want to see happen in Guyana.

Coretta McDonald as a trade unionist, we share similar politics with the exception that this

kind of politics or this political arena that I have gone into, it has to do with a wider scope.” She said as a trade unionist she had always been agitating for better conditions for workers, “but if I can talk better conditions, better living conditions, a better way of life, a better Guyana, then we have places to go.

So after being on the fence for quite some time not here not there but being a trade unionist, I decided to step over, or that I needed to step on board so I can effect the type of changes that I would want to see in our country.” McDonald said she would want to see a better Guyana, as a result of her being on the APNU+AFC ticket. “As General Secretary of the Guyana

Teachers’ Union, we have been advocating for a better education system, which includes salaries, upgrades for teachers, and a whole host of things. Coming onboard on a national level I can only agitate for betterment or more for our citizens,” she said.