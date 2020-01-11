BCB appoints executives, selectors, committee members ahead of new term

THE newly elected executives of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) have been appointed, with president Hilbert Foster confirming the members of the respective committees which will help in achieving the board’s goals for 2020.

After meeting last Wednesday at the board’s New Amsterdam Office, all 8 elected executives were named. President Hilbert Foster, vice-presidents Albert Smith, Qualis Winter and Robby Saywack, secretary Angela Haniff, Asst secretary Ameer Rahaman, treasurer Dr. Cecil Beharry, Asst treasurer Rovin Bahadur were present for the entire two-hour meeting.

The BCB president congratulated the executives on being elected and stated that as a team, they would have to make sure that they reward the confidence of the clubs and sub-associations. Foster and Smith were elected 31-0 while the others won 30-0 as clubs rewarded them for a very successful two-year term in 2018 and 2019.

Foster urged his fellow executives to be very visible at cricket venues during matches, to attend meetings on a regular basis, to come up with visionary plans and to work along with every stakeholder of Berbice Cricket, as it is very important for everyone to feel involved.

The BCB executives selected 19-year-old Simon Naidu as BCB Public Relations Officer (PRO) for another 2-year term while Malcolm Peters, Neil Rudder, Javed Saywack, Leslie Solomon, Lyken Edwards, Victor Takurdeen and Kellon Henry were appointed executive members.

Vice-president Qualis Winter will head the three-man Disciplinary Committee. The other members are Police Officer Michael Newland and Jaipaul Heeralall of the D’Edward Club of West Berbice.

Leslie Solomon of Port Mourant CC was appointed chairman of the important Competitions Committee while Neil Rudder would serve as vice-chairman and Ameer Rahaman as secretary.

The other members are Karran Ramsammy (Whim), Gregory Crandon (Guymine), Narine Deonarine (Chesney), Lyken Edwards (Edinburgh), Robby Saywack (Bush Lot), Amir Khan (Blairmont) and Winston Smith (Ramnarine Memorial).

Former national Youth player Balram Samaroo heads the crucial selection committee while national Youth player Kellon Henry would serve as his deputy.

Leslie Solomon was named secretary and chief record-keeper. The other selectors are O. Outar, Winston Smith, Surendra Kissoonlall and Roshan Gafoor.

Successful cricket coach Albert Smith heads the Cricket Development Committee, which has been mandated to come up with recommendations to lift Berbice cricket to a higher level.

Other members are Winston Smith, Balram Samaroo, Tremayne Smartt, O. Outar, Floyd Benjamin, Lakeram Latham and Glenford Fordyce. Treasurer Dr Cecil Beharry and Asst treasurer Rovin Bahadur were appointed chairman and vice-chairman of the BCB Financial Committee.

Secretary Angela Haniff, Amir Khan, Brian Baker and Gregory Rambarran are the other members of the Financial Committee. Attorney-at-Law Arun Goosai would continue to serve as Legal Adviser to the board.