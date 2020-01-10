The energy and excitement of political rallies

By Margaret Burke

HIGH in energy, full of hopefulness and excitement, the APNU+AFC coalition Hopetown rally in Region Five, got on the way on January 8, 2020. Over 12,000 persons were in attendance from within the region, while a few hundred went in support of their comrades from outside of the region.

The people were obviously very motivated for the event. Throughout most of the region, the young and not-so-young residents lined the roadways to join in what seemed to be an endless number of people journeying to the rally. Some were in canters, trucks and other vehicles, while many went by foot. The fact is that the kind of reaction at this particular political rally drew an enquiring attention, pushing the question of, ‘what might this mean?’

A FULL-SIZE CROWD

If crowd size is not important, why do people or political parties sometimes try to inflate crowd size, obviously to impress the opposing sides? According to a recent Washington Post, “Once widely regarded as an interesting, but ultimately inconsequential novelty of political campaigns, crowd size is now a potentially meaningful metric of electability…” Therefore, does the crowd size at this and other rallies of the APNU+AFC held so far say something positive? Studies have shown that more often than not it does.

One way or another, President David Granger has made no bones about urging the people in attendance at the rallies to go out and vote. “If all of you go out and vote, is win we win this region (Region Five); every man, woman, every boyfriend, girlfriend got to go out and vote on March 2… we can’t lose this region again,” he encouraged those in attendance.

CONSISTENT MESSAGING

It is believed that what has so far energised and motivated the people who have become faithful followers all around the country, attending the rallies is the consistency of the messages. The President is known for his honesty and integrity. He is seen as a man of his word – one who is trustworthy, reliable and caring.

The fact is that though change is sometimes inevitable, where the focus is a well-organised and structured vision with desired objectives, unnecessary change that can result in wasted time and energies will not often occur. This, in a nut shell, sums up the operational procedure of the APNU+AFC Granger-led coalition government. They have a plan, which is all-inclusive, consistent, and with much achievements so far. This motivates the people.

In fact, from the commencement of the coalition government in 2015, their manifesto clearly outlined a revelation to move Guyana into a place it had never been before – one of freshness and unrelenting accomplishments.

Just over four years after, President David Granger declared Guyana to be on the path of a Decade of Development (DoD).

“The Decade of Development (2020-2029) is a 10-year plan that will accelerate the country’s four transformative processes: the Green State; the Digital State, the Petroleum State and an Educated Nation.”

EDUCATION AND JOBS

This has been one of the major pillar on which the Granger-led coalition is working. The President has further stated within the ‘decade of development’ the nation would experience a first-class education system that would provide the best in academics and skills-training. Encouraging studies in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) is not to be left out. In this regard, the President has been investing millions of dollars to ensure success in this programme.

Of course, this sets the stage for continued economic development, while meeting the needs of the people. Since 2015, he told a large gathering:

“…education is the gateway to that good life. Education is the mother of good jobs; education is the mother of employment; education is the mother of enterprise,” President Granger said.

Using the proverbial saying, “putting his mouth where his money is”, President Granger’s added a Five-Bs initiative (buses, bicycles, boats, breakfast and books), where thousands of children, all over Guyana, especially in the hinterland, continue to benefit. In addition, late last year there was the opening of a new $186M state-of-the-art Hinterland Student Dormitory at Liliendaal, on the East Coast Demerara. This facility will give more than 180 students accommodation.

There is much more to education under the Granger-led APNU+AFC coalition and this brings hope to the people.

SOCIAL COHESION

A unified Guyana is yet another pillar of the APNU+AFC coalition. This is one area that the government has placed priority on since its ascension to office in 2015 – healing and reconciliation of the nation. The country has had very ruptured times and the need to join hearts and hands in oneness is of much importance. A Ministry of Social Cohesion was established, as well as the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), and also other extended arms to aid in creating an atmosphere of social cohesion, has so far been established.

While there is still work to be done, the execution of such plans and actions therefore ensured that since 2015 there was and still is consistent peace and harmony within Guyana. Addressing an Education Month Rally in 2015, President David Granger told young people, “I have some very simple rules, and that is respect for each other. We are a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic society. Respect for each other and respect for self; it starts at home… Social cohesion isn’t a device for one ethnic group; it is a national means of ensuring people are treated with respect.”

CONTINUOUS GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT

There have also been incredible achievements for the APNU+AFC government in terms of value addition, especially in relation to agricultural products; the equipping and encouraging of sustainable entrepreneurship; and the creation of sustainable skills for employment within the various sectors of society, including as entrepreneurship.

President Granger guaranteed, “Guyana’s future is bright. We are on the right path. We are moving forward. We will progress more rapidly during the Decade of Development 2020-2029.”