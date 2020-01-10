MoE donates steelpans to Berbice schools

THE Ministry of Education (MoE), on Thursday, handed over a number of steelpans to the Port Mourant Secondary School and the Skeldon High School in Region Six, East Berbice Corentyne.

The exercise was part of a wider initiative which has seen a total of 31 steel bands being distributed to primary and secondary schools across Guyana, a statement from the Ministry informed.

Handing over the instruments to the headteachers of the respective schools was Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry. Also present at the handing-over ceremonies were the Regional Executive Officer, Ms. Kim Williams-Stephen, Regional Education Officer, Ms. Bhagmattie LaCruz and other officers within the Unit of Allied Arts.

Noting that the school officially introduced music as part of the curriculum in 2017, and it was currently being offered to students in Grades seven and eight, headteacher of the Port Mourant Secondary School, Mark Lyte, who is also the President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), thanked the Ministry for the donation and assured that they (the steelpans) will be used to enable learning. At the Skeldon High School, headteacher Royden Harvey echoed similar sentiments of gratitude.

The Minister congratulated the schools for being selected to receive the instruments. She thanked the teachers for the support given to the sector to ensure that each child in Guyana realises his/her full potential. Henry noted that education continued to be a priority for the government, particularly in ensuring that it was done in a holistic way, which was why the Ministry was undergoing a curriculum reform process.

Minister Henry said that the expressive arts of which music was a part were a large part of the reform process. As Guyana undertakes a decade of development, education will be the cornerstone of the government’s focus. She said that students and teachers will be given a wide range of opportunities, not only in mainstream activities, but extra-curricular activities

The administrator of the Unit of Allied Arts, Ms. Lorraine Barker-King, noted that the distribution of steelpans to schools was an ongoing activity. “The Ministry has observed that there has been a significant change in the behaviour of learners who took up the steelpan playing and have improved in all areas; creativity, discipline, academic performance and self-confidence,” barker King said.