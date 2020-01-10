Dear Editor,

IT is my opinion that Mr. Freddie Kissoon is making a huge mistake by endorsing the idea of voting against the coalition government for this General election. His strategy will result in his worst fears being reborn from the incubators of retribution of the PPP.

The rebirth of the PPP monster will engulf his conscience, dignity and respect. This will be worse than what he had experienced the last time when the PPP was in power. Mr. Freddie Kissoon should be aware that voting against the coalition government is a vote for the PPP. It increases the chances of the PPP monster having an influence to rule the country with an iron fist. Does Mr. Kissoon want to return to the days of PPP officials laughing psychotically while clipping defamatory letters from the daily newspapers? Does Mr. Kissoon want to return to the days of being persecuted by the PPP, and have his family be subject to the same treatment?

Mr. Kissoon has been adamant with his claims that smaller parties have a chance to confront the PPP monster. This is nothing but a vapour of mist in a sea of reality. The reality is that the smaller parties are a dime-a-dozen, and voting for those parties will only benefit the PPP.

Therefore, Mr. Kissoon should choose wisely!

Regards,

Riaz Hamid