CRMA placed 500 in jobs last year

THE Department of Labour’s Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency (CRMA) says it has placed 500 persons in jobs in 2019.

Minister with responsibility for Labour, Keith Scott, said the agency registered 2,122 persons last year with 500 securing jobs in the agriculture, forestry, manufacturing, construction, mining, and transportation sectors.

He noted that job seekers are also counselled about etiquette on the job, mode of dress, speech and language, conduct, deportment, and timekeeping.

Minister Scott said his department would work to ensure every Guyanese have the opportunity to earn a decent wage.

“Persons from every region have access to the services CRMA has to offer, there are sub-offices in Regions Two, Three, Five, Six and 10. We are presently putting measures in place to establish offices in Regions Seven, Eight and Nine.”

According to the minister, the labour market will be transformed and the department must keep up as the country progresses. (DPI)