RHTYSC completes 743 activities in 2019 – the most successful year in club’s history.

THE Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTYSC), has described 2019 as the most successful year since its formation in 1990, almost 3 decades ago.

The club successfully completed a record 743 activities during the year, dating back from January 1 to December 24. They carried out activities under a wide range of sub-headings including sports, coaching, charity, social, educational, anti-suicide, cultural, economic development, community development, anti-tobacco, anti-crime, publications and medicals.

Among the main highlights the year were the club’s performance on the cricket field, Say No/Say Yes Campaign, 29th Annual Award Ceremony, Youth Information Booklet, Berbice Sports Awards, Ansa McAl Award of Excellence, Christmas Charity Programme and the 5th edition of the Rose Hall Town Christmas Village.

On the cricket field, RHTYSC cricket teams continued their dominance of Berbice Cricket by winning the Trophy Stall Under-13, New York Business Group Under-19 20/20, New Building Society 40 Overs (2018), Shimron Intermediate 40 Overs, Beacon Foundation 20/20 and has to date reached the final of the Elizabeth Styles Under-21, Let’s Bet Sports 100 Balls, Raffik’s Construction 100 Balls, STAG Beer 50 Overs, Ivan Madray Memorial 20/20 and Busta Champions of Champions.

A total of 22 club members represented Berbice at the Male U-15, U-17, U-19, and Female levels. Clinton Pestano, Kevlon Anderson, Jason Sinclair, Kevin Sinclair, Shawn Pereira, Eon Hooper, Junior Sinclair, Jonathan Rampersaud, Chanderpaul Govindhan all played in the GCB franchise league.

At the National level, the following members played for Guyana: Under-15 Matthew Pottaya, Under-19 Sinclair and Kevlon Anderson, Under-19 Female Oma Matadin and Shabika Gajnabi. Female Seniors – Meliane Henry, Shamaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Plaffina Millington, Erva Giddings, Sheneta Grimmond. Three RHTYSC members played at the senior level – Pestano, Assad Fudadin, and Kevin Sinclair for Guyana, Jamaica and West Indies Emerging Players X1 respectively.

Esaun Crandon continued to impress as a cricket coach for Guyana and the West Indies. Kevlon Anderson was also selected to represent the West Indies at the Under-19 level while Clinton Pestano was a part of the Amazon Warriors team.

Over $3M worth of trophies, medals, gifts and prizes were shared out to outstanding club members at the 29th Annual Awards Ceremony while in one of its largest-ever outreach programme, the RHTYSC 10 cricket teams shared out over $6M worth of cricket gear, cricket balls etc.

Among the numerous other events/programmes hosted in 2019 were Republic Bank Summer Camp, Ansa McAl Award of Excellence, NAMILCO 50th Anniversary Day of Sports, Tribute to Heroes, NAMILCO Exercise Books Project, Youth Information Booklet and a Medical Outreach Programme with American Doctors.

The club also used its vast networking links to raise over $10M in cash and kind for the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB). The year ended with a massive $3M Christmas Charity Programme and the hosting of the biggest-ever Christmas Village, which was attended by thousands of children and their parents.

2020 would be a special year in the history of RHTYSC as the Organisation would be celebrating its 30th anniversary. Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the Management of the club had set itself a target of 700 activities.

The main projects for 2020 would be a complete restoration of the club’s office, improved sanitary and dressing-room facilities, restoration of the club’s charity kitchen, expanded Say No/Say Yes Campaign, 30th Award Ceremony, 30th Anniversary Magazine and a month-long 30th anniversary celebration in September.