Ramjattan to be Prime Minister

– President Granger confirms

PRESIDENT David Granger has confirmed that Leader of the Alliance for Change (AFC), Khemraj Ramjattan , will be his Prime Minister once the coalition is re-elected on March 2, 2020.

The President made the announcement on Wednesday, in front of thousands of supporters at a rally in Hopetown, Region Five. “You’ve heard from my Prime Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan, about the statistics of how this region has been developing, the hospitals, the roads, the bridges, the infrastructure,” President Granger said, referencing the remarks made by Ramjattan who spoke before him.

He later added: “Khemraj and I have signed on the dotted line. Khemraj Ramjattan will be my Prime Minister.”

Back in June 2019, Ramjattan was elected by the AFC to run as the Prime Ministerial candidate in the upcoming General and Regional elections. This was following a motion tabled and carried at the party’s National Conference and Elections held at St. Paul’s Retreat Centre, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.

Ramjattan won by a landslide over contesting candidate Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo. Earlier that day, Ramjattan was declared leader of the party while Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman was elected Chairman. Catherine Hughes, the Public Telecommunications Minister, was elected Vice-Chair. Ramjattan currently serves as Second Vice President and Minister of Security. He is an Attorney at Law and Co-founder of the AFC. He first became a member of the National Assembly in 1992 and while he was formerly a member of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), left the party to jointly form the AFC in 2005. While the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the AFC contested the 2011 General elections separately, in 2015, they formed a coalition winning 33 of the 65 seats in the National Assembly.