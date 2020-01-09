Man accused of larceny granted bail

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, granted a 32-year-old miner $15,000 bail on a larceny charge.

Glendon Moses of Dazzle Scheme, East Coast Demerara, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and denied the charge, when it was read to him.

It is alleged that, on December 29, 2019 at Status Hotel, he stole a phone charger valued $10,000, a phone valued at $180,000, a hand sanitizer valued $500 and $180,000 cash, property of Hollister Hooper.

Police prosecutor made no objections to bail being granted to Moses and told the court that, on the day in question, Moses and Hooper booked a room at the hotel for three days. Around 11:30 hours the said day, Hooper left the room with a female friend. When Hooper returned later in the day, the receptionist informed him that Moses had checked out.

Hooper was given a key to access the room and it was then that Hooper noticed that the articles were missing. The matter was reported at the City Constabulary.

The prosecutor added that, on January 4, 2020, Moses was arrested in the City Hall Compound, after he tried to escape from a group of men who were chasing him.

A search was then conducted on his person and the said phone was found in his possession. He was arrested and later charged.

Magistrate McLennan released Moses on $15,000 bail and adjourned the matter until January 28, 2020.