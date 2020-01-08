Joanna Archer is now a ‘Red Raider’

… Guyanese 800m specialist makes switch from Monroe College to Texas Tech University

By Rawle Toney

GUYANA’S Joanna Archer has recently moved from competing in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) with Monroe College, to the ‘big leagues’ in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) with Texas Tech University.

The 19-year-old moved to Monroe College in the Fall of 2018 from West Demerara Secondary, after cementing herself as one of the best 800m athletes, not only in Guyana, but the Caribbean.

After her stellar career competing at the junior collegiate institution, Archer announced via her Social Media platform on Facebook, that she’s heading to Texas.

Speaking with Chronicle Sport from New York, Archer said she’s excited to wrap-up her final semester at Monroe College where in the end, she’ll earn her Associate Degree in Criminal Justice, and move on to Texas Tech University to read for her degree in Criminology and a minor in Journalism (Communication Studies).

The 2019 Carifta Games 800m silver medallist, pointed out that her coaches are happy with the progress that she has made since migrating to the US, and are looking forward to seeing what she will do in the NCAA.

Looking ahead, apart from focussing on making an impact on the track and field programme at Texas Tech, Archer said she’s working towards qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games, adding “it would take a miracle for me to qualify for 2020.”

Updated on January 6 this year, the IAAF announced that the qualifying standard time for the women’s 800m for the Tokyo Olympics is one minute, 59.50 seconds (1:59.50); Archer’s personal best in the distance is 2:10.1.

Archer said she’s also looking forward to representing her country this year, starting with the South American U-23 Championships which is scheduled to be hosted in Guyana.

Known as the ‘Red Raider’, Texas Tech University is considered one of the top schools on the NCAA track and field circuit.