Essequibian to stand trial for murder

FIFTY-ONE-YEAR-OLD Devanand Narine was on Tuesday committed to stand trial at the High Court for the murder of his reputed wife, who was killed during a domestic dispute at their Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast home last year.

Narine is currently on remand for the capital offence which alleged that, on May 16, 2019, at Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, he murdered 39-year-old Farida Khayum.

Narine was before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court where the preliminary inquiry into the matter was conducted.

On Tuesday, the magistrate ruled that there is sufficient evidence to commit Narine to stand trial at the High Court, since she had found evidence led by the prosecution to be fully credible.

The prosecution is contending that the investigation had revealed that there was no ‘male friend’ at the home as Narine claimed.

On the day in question, Narine and Khayum were at home when they got into an argument which quickly became physical. It is alleged that Narine armed himself with a knife from the kitchen and stabbed his reputed wife several times about her body.

The police were summoned and Khayum’s lifeless body was discovered in the kitchen area at the home. Narine was arrested and taken to the Suddie Hospital, where he was treated for ingesting herbicide.