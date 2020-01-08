CJIA official freed on sexual assault charge, victim refused to give evidence

DEPUTY Chief Executive Officer of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Andre Kellman, who was charged, last August, with sexual assault, was, on Tuesday, January 07, 2020, freed of the charge.

Magistrate Faith McGusty dismissed the matter at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court after the victim stated that she no longer wished to give evidence against Kellman.

The 54-year-old man had appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly and was granted $70,000 bail for kissing a woman without her consent. Kellman was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on July 30, 2018, at the CJIA, Timehri, East Bank Demerara, Kellman sexually assaulted a 34-year-old woman, by kissing her without her consent.

According to information, the woman went to Kellman’s office to ask for help in removing the wheel clamps on her employer’s vehicles. While she was leaving, Kellman allegedly blocked her exit and kissed her without her permission. She then reported the matter to the airport’s management which promised to probe the matter.

Because she was not satisfied with that entity’s handling of the matter, the victim reported the matter to the police and Kellman was arrested and later charged.