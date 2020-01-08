BREAKING: President confirms Ramjattan will be his prime minister

President David Granger has confirmed that Leader of the Alliance for Change (AFC), Khemraj Ramjattan will be his Prime Minister once the coalition is re-elected.

The President was at the time addressing hundreds of supporters at a rally in Hopetown, Region Five.

“You’ve heard from my Prime Minister Khemraj Ramjattan about the statistics of how this region has been developing, the hospitals, the roads, the bridges, the infrastructure,” President Granger said, referencing the remarks made by Ramjattan who spoke before him.

More details to follow