Bravo to lead T&T Red Force in Regiomal 4-Day opener today

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – West Indies left-hander Darren Bravo will lead Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in their opening match of the Regional Four-Day Championship against Jamaica Scorpions starting here today.

The 30-year-old replaces leg-spinner Imran Khan who oversaw Red Force’s Super50 Cup campaign last November but has been sidelined with injury for the opening round.

Chief selector Tony Gray said Bravo was an ideal choice to fill the leadership role, especially with his “immense knowledge of the tactical part of the game”.

“Bravo obviously has shown the propensity as a leader and I think he was absolutely brilliant in the North/South (domestic) game, with North eventually winning by eight wickets,” Gray said.

“The West Indies selectors recognised his leadership qualities in giving him the opportunity to lead the President’s XI and they won by three wickets against an international side, so he has shown that commitment and he has shown leadership qualities on and off the field.”

He added: “He has immense knowledge of the tactical part of the game which was particularly shown when North played South, which led the selectors to name his as captain for the season.”

Bravo is a veteran of 54 Tests and 110 One-Day Internationals but is working his way back to West Indies colours after being dropped last September due to a poor run of form.

He plundered 481 runs in the recent Super50 Cup and his 70 against Ireland last Saturday in Bridgetown proved instrumental in the President’s XI win.

Bravo said his main responsibility would be to inspire the young batting group in what he expected to be a challenging campaign.

“It is a great privilege and honour to captain Trinidad and Tobago national senior team and I think there have been a lot of players who have done well for T&T as captain and I will be looking forward to following in their footsteps,” said Bravo.

“It is just a matter of going out there and taking full responsibility for the batting unit, being the most senior batter on the team, and try to help the youngsters as much as possible. I know it will be a difficult one, but I am looking forward to it and I am sure I will enjoy it.”

All-rounder Yannick Ottley will serve as Bravo’s deputy in a squad missing key players like experienced batsman Jason Mohammad and fast bowler Anderson Phillip, who snatched 16 wickets during the Super50 Cup.

Joshua Da Silva, who averaged 44 in the Super50 to help fire West Indies Emerging Players to a stunning title triumph, has been included as wicketkeeper.

Uncapped Terrance Hinds has also been called up along with fellow pacer Uthman Muhammad, 30, who played his only two first-class matches five years ago.

SQUAD – Darren Bravo (captain), Jeremy Solozano, Kyle Hope, Isaiah Rajah, Joshua Da Silva, Khesan Yannick Ottley, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, Imran Khan, Terrance Hinds, Uthman Muhammad, Odean Smith, Bryan Charles, Keagan Simmons.