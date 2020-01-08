All Systems Go!

–GECOM set for Nomination Day

–promises tight security, diplomatic corps to observe process

By Lisa Hamilton

THE Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has put all plans in place to facilitate a smooth Nomination Day even as the body expects that political parties will come with large contingents to present their lists for approval.

“From GECOM’s end, we have, administratively and operationally, all our systems in place, and are prepped for the efficient conduct of this exercise,” GECOM Public Relations Officer (PRO) Yolanda Ward said on Tuesday at a lunchtime lecture for media operatives on the same matter.

“All our staff, they’ve been adequately trained. This is nothing new to them, but, of course, refresher training has always been very important, so we have done that from our side, with IT management aspect and all of that,” Ward said.

The Commission will be utilising a special software capable of recognising duplicates with regards to candidates’ names which ought not to appear twice on a specific list.

Meanwhile, representatives of the diplomatic corps will be present as observers to ensure that the process is fair and transparent. The much-anticipated date when parties will present their lists for contesting the General and Regional Elections is only one day away. Leading up to the presentations, to be held at the Umana Yana from 13:00hrs to 17:00hrs, the political parties are expected to continue their custom of parading the streets in their party colours from a Georgetown location to the Upper High Street, Kingston venue.

Heading the lists of the country’s top contenders are President David Granger of the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), and Bharrat Jagdeo of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and not the party’s presidential candidate as is expected.

Ward confirmed that safety measures are also in place at the venue, while the media has been updated on its accessibility for the day.

RULES AND GUIDELINES



Those who attended Tuesday’s lecture were reminded or made aware that all whose names appear on the List must be registered electors, must be submitted in duplicate and must have a title. They were also told that the Lists to be presented are categorised as General Elections List and Geographical Constituency List.

The General Elections List is made up of the National Top-Up List, which must have at least 300 to 330 nominators countrywide, and at least 42 candidates, who are to be elected to sit in the National Assembly.

The Presidential Candidate is identified on this list only, 1/3 of which must also be made up of female candidates. All candidates must sign a Statutory Declaration Form. The General Elections List is also made up of the Geographical Constituency List, which must see at least 150 to 175 nominators from each of the 10 Constituencies (Regions). The list should also include no more than 45 candidates, and must have a 1/3 representation of women for the collective Regions. Each political party must contest in at least six (6) Geographical Constituencies, and in at least 13 of the 25 seats available.

When it comes to the Regional Elections list, only the Regional Democratic Council List is being presented. This list must have 150-175 nominators, who must be residing in the Region for which they placed their names, and it must have 12 to 36 candidates who also reside in the Region.

GECOM Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield will examine the lists to ensure that all the requirements, as laid out, are met, and if a single requirement is not met, that list will be deemed defective.

Ward told media operatives that all 19 political parties which have submitted their symbols indicating that they will be a part of the elections have been briefed as to their requirements. However, GECOM still caters for errors on Nomination Day. The CEO will notify representatives and deputy representatives of a party’s List that a list is defective on January 12, 2020.

The party will have until January 13, 2020 to submit a corrected list, through its representatives. The provision is made for appeals to be made to the High Court, if needs be, by January 16, 2020. Approved lists will be gazetted on January 19, 2020, meaning that nothing can be changed at this time. Any changes, such as the death/withdrawal of a candidate or a intent in a joiner of lists, these must be done on January 11 and 17 respectively.

GECOM Chair, Justice (rt’d) Claudette Singh has urged that all stakeholders, especially political parties, strictly observe the statutory guidelines of the Commission.