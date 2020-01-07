‘Purist’ Tendulkar against four-day Tests

By Sudipto Ganguly

MUMBAI, India (Reuters) – Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar told Reuters he is firmly opposed to shortening Test matches to four days from five and has warned against straying too far from the game’s roots in the quest to attract a younger audience.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), the sport’s world governing body, is set to discuss the idea of reducing all Test matches by a day to free up a crowded international calendar.

The future of the longest format has been the subject of debate since the rise of Twenty20 leagues over the last decade coincided with dwindling crowds at Test matches outside cricket hotbeds Australia and England.

However, Tendulkar told Reuters there were other ways of making Test matches more attractive and halting the drift towards the shorter formats.

“I feel a purist will always enjoy a five-day match, because that is where you find the challenges,” he said.

“We should not be looking at Test cricket as a longer format of a limited-overs match.”

Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013 and remains the leading scorer in the format with 15 921 runs and a record 51 hundreds.

He said that while the game continues to evolve it would be a mistake to focus on the latest trends at the expense of Tests.

“From Test cricket, one-day cricket started, which people enjoyed, and from there T20 came and next the 100-ball will come,” he added.

“A number of new things are being produced for the newer generation. But while you are learning new things you cannot forget your roots.

“As a purist, it is important Test cricket stays the way it is.”

Four-day matches were given the green light by the ICC in 2017 when South Africa hosted Zimbabwe, and England have since played one against Ireland.

With an increasing number of Tests finishing before the fifth day, administrators are keen to free up space in the schedule for more lucrative shorter-form matches.

Tendulkar said they should instead focus on producing better playing surfaces to make Tests more appealing.

“What is the heart of Test cricket? I think the heart of Test cricket is to provide a good pitch where there is enough for the bowlers throughout the match,” he said.

“The ICC should look to provide exciting wickets for spectators to come and watch. You need to provide surfaces where the bowlers are testing batters also.

“There are two formats – ODIs and T20s – where the bowlers are being tested, so you’ve got to have one format where the batters are being tested.

“That’s why it’s called Test cricket – it has to test everyone.

“If you provide good pitches which have something for the bowlers, Test cricket will.