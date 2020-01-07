PPP top Region 9 official on sexual assault, corruption charges

The People’s Progressive Party Civic top representative in Region Nine, Allister Charlie has been charged with sexual assault and perverting the course of justice.

Charlie is a former Member of Parliament of the PPP and a Central Committee member. He was seen smiling and mingling with supporters of the party during its launch on Sunday at the Kitty Market Square. Charlie in a statement making wild allegations against others said he is maintaining his innocence of the charges.

The Guyana Police Force had launched an investigation into an alleged case of attempted rape by Charlie back in August last year. It is alleged that the PPP member attempted to rape a 16-year-old boy in Lethem, Region Nine. The incident came to the fore through a Facebook post made by the mother of the boy. “I’m disturbed by the video that I saw this morning of my son being taken advantage,” the distraught mother had written on her social media page at the time and proceeded to name the accused. The incident reportedly occurred in Lethem.

According to reports, the teenager, after attending a children’s party at Charlie’s residence was allegedly lured to a nearby bar and was given alcohol laced with ecstasy. He was reportedly videoed with his pants and underwear down and genitals exposed. The accused reportedly had his genitals out at the time, not only in the presence of the minor, but other persons, who were seen laughing. A man, known the family of the minor, was passing the bar at the time, and reportedly intervened, and started recording the incident, after he was shun by those present. The victim was subsequently taken to his grandmother’s residence.

Guyana Chronicle had spoken to the mother of the victim but to safeguard the victim’s identity her name would not be disclosed. The woman, who resides in Georgetown, said she had learnt of the incident when she received a phone call from her mother, who lives in Lethem with her son. Her mother, the victim’s grandmother, was shown the video by the man who intervened when the incident was unfolding. That video was reportedly sent to the mother of the victim.

The woman said from all indications, her son was unwell when he returned home. He vomited several times and opted to sleep in a hammock. In the statement he gave to the police, the victim reportedly said that while at the party, the PPP member made sexual offers to him. It is alleged that at the party, the Charlie was sexually grooming the minor, and offered him oral sex, among other things.