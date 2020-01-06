Police investigating likely murder-suicide at Aracari Resort

THE police are currently investigating the cause of death of a couple, whose bodies were found in a bath tub in a room at the Aracari Resort on the West Bank of Demerara.

The bodies were discovered by hotel management around 18:00hrs Sunday.

The couple had checked into the hotel at 15:38hrs on Saturday, and were last heard from at 12:00hrs on Sunday, when they spoke with management of the hotel, before the bodies were discovered. Regional Commander Simon McBean shared that there was nothing initially apparent to suggest the cause of death; however, he confirmed that the bodies did not bear any marks of violence; the door of the hotel room was locked from the inside.

There is speculation that it may be a case of yet another murder-suicide. McBean related that the identities of the individuals are known; however, the police have decided to withhold the identities until relatives of the deceased are notified.

“Thus far I can say ‘[the bodies] are a male and female, suspected to be in their early 20s, both of East Indian descent; they were found in a bath tub. The bodies were taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital and our investigation continues. We have nothing at the moment to suggest how the death occurred,” McBean related.

The couple were last heard from at 12pm on Sunday, when they were expected to check out of the room. The male partner however made arrangements for the stay to be extended.

““They should have been booked out at 12 noon [sic] today,that’s they time when they [hotel management] checked with them; the male responded and he requested further time. It was agreed that an additional $2000 would be added to his charges,” McBean said.

However, when the newly agreed check-out time came and went without an appearance from the couple, management once again tried to contact the occupants of the room. After phone calls and knocks on the locked door went unanswered, physical checks were made and the bodies were discovered.

“We were informed by the hotel management, sometime around 6pm. They overstayed the time they should have and management checked, but they found the door secured. They called but received no feedback, so they entered and they discovered the bodies. We have names, we have identified both parties, but I do not want to give that until we have spoken to the families; I want the family to be informed,” McBean explained.