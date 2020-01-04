Serial bandit shot dead in bungled robbery at Tuschen

…accomplices nabbed during getaway attempt

A bandit was shot dead while one of his accomplices was wounded on Friday evening when a gang of men attempted to rob a Chinese restaurant at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

Dead is Mark Prince called “Fine Man” ,who has had numerous brushes with the law including a bungled robbery attempt on a businessman’s home at Supply ,East Bank Demerara in 2018.

Reports are that another man, Akeem Roberts of Kitty, was wounded during the attack around 2030hrs on Friday night when the gunmen were confronted by a licence firearm holder who lives close to the restaurant.

The men escaped leaving Prince behind but were nabbed at a police roadblock at Den Amstel.

Investigations are ongoing.