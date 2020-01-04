Senior, junior police ranks promoted

COMMISSIONER of Police, Leslie James, ushered in the New Year by announcing the promotion of officers, inspectors and subordinate officers as granted by the Guyana Police Commission, along with the elevation of junior ranks.

The commissioner noted that the promotions are a reward for the officers’ hard work, invaluable dedication, conscientiousness and selfless attitude.

Hundreds of ranks were promoted.

“It is the demonstration of the understanding of your roles, purpose and responsibilities. It is and must be seen as a reward, the unconditional serving and maintenance of zealously guarding our ideal,” James said.

“Your stellar performance has merited your effort to embrace the old standard. We must never retreat from challenging ourselves,” the top cop added.

According to James, over the last year, the GPF has worked assiduously to maintain public security, public safety, trust and confidence of the public.

“We must continue to win their trust among the citizenry through exemplary conduct and professionalism,” he underscored

The top cop also highlighted that the GPF completed the first year of its strategic management plan and has also established a Police Reform Change Board to coordinate the strategic plan.

The force has noted a decline in serious crimes but an eight per cent increase in road fatalities. To address the latter, ‘Operation Safe Roads’ has been launched and it is currently in effect countrywide.