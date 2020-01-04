Let’s toast to Guyana’s future with massive manufacturing plants

Dear Editor

AT one of the oil and gas forums three and a half years ago I raised the point of emphasis on oil and how natural gas was pushed aside. Since so far ExxonMobil’s Production Sharing Agreement with Guyana is oil-specific, we should believe that the natural gas that will be emitting during this production is 100 per cent the property of Guyana and can be traded and/or utilised as we feel like.

My research reveals that 30-50 million cubic feet of gas available from Liza phase 1 alone is available to possibly bring to Guyana’s shores. Mind you, we have 16 discoveries so far, so let me put this into context.

GPL produces 150megawatts of power for the Berbice Demerara interconnected grid; this natural gas can produce 200 megawatts for the next 15 years. Now since above 90 per cent of GPL’s expenditure is for the purchase of heavy and light fuel for their generators, they will be able to obtain their production- generation resource in the form of natural gas, free of cost. This literally means that if your light bill was $10,000 per month, it can become $1000 per month. Interestingly, this is the major setback of all manufacturing…the high cost of electricity. Imagine the types of plants that can be brought to Guyana and the investment coming here.

This natural gas is also flammable and with little refining can be used in your gas stoves. This means you will pay $300 or at the most $500 for a bottle of Gas.

And so far this is only Liza phase 1.

The gravity of what is possible in Guyana for the next 10 years is unprecedented and this is why we should be wary of the old methods of politics and the status quo and educate yourself on what is possible and what is being done… it’s time we understand that politicians aren’t lords over us but we hire them to do a job of leading our country to development.

When we equip ourselves with knowledge we can demand results. Let’s toast to the future of Guyana with massive manufacturing plants, zero or extremely low light bills and cheap cooking gas, and at a minimum 87 per cent sustainable GDP growth in 2020.

Regards

Ranfred Williams