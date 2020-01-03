G.O.A.T set for next weekend at 704

GREATEST Of All Time, abbreviated G.O.A.T, has grown to be one the most anticipated birthday celebration in Guyana, and it’s 2020 return is slated for January 11, at 704.

This party and concept was created and hosted by Marlon Jacobs some years ago to celebrate his birthday.

The young promoter said he came up with the concept because he wanted to have a birthday celebration, where all the persons that were born in January could come and celebrate with him, and bring along their friends and family to celebrate too.

“And goat, that’s the sign for Capricorn, so it’s not just the Greatest Of All Time, that’s the representation of all Capricorns. A lot of people gravitate to that, and I have hundreds of Capricorns who would come with their friends, and their family to have a great time…

This year, it is being held at 704. I think that is a small venue, but we will make it work,” Jacobs said.

Ticket prices and location have not yet been released, but the promoter has already started to build the momentum through his social media promotions.