Tropical Woods and Wood Products sponsors inaugural golf tourney

SATESH Tewari, GM of Tropical Woods and Wood Products, is pleased to partner with Lusignan Golf Club in launching his inaugural tournament on the first Saturday of 2020 (tomorrow). With the grounds in great condition, golfers would be delighted to start the year on a bright note with this exciting tournament.

Tropical Woods and Wood Products of Lot D, Area C, Good Hope, East Coast Demerara, Tel: +592-220-8063/+592-643-9771 and Email: keshgy@yahoo.com, has been in the business of processing rough and dressed hardwoods for the local market for over 16 years, and has in recent times generously supported wood-product requirements of the Lusignan Golf Club.

Saturday’s tournament will be played under the Medal-play format, and may be played either in Flights or in a non-Flight system, depending on the number of participants.

In the Flights system, all golfers are traditionally grouped into at least 3 Flights – handicap 0-9, 10-18, and 19-28/36, or a slight variation of these. In the non-Flight system handicaps 0-36 are played without any grouping.

Prizes will be awarded to the 1st to 3rd Best Net scorers.