Friendship ‘needle’ Golden Grove to win 592 Inter-Village Football title

AMID the fireworks which beautified the sky and the celebrations which enveloped the venue, Friendship, the sister village of the more famous Buxton Community, were crowned the inaugural 592 Inter-Village Football Champions, defeating Golden Grove 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams and WPA member Dr. David Hinds were among the dignitaries who made the trip to the Golden Grove Community Centre to witness the compelling match, which was decided by a moment of individual brilliance.

The man of the hour was the diminutive Dillon Wright, who decided the eventual outcome in front of a mammoth crowd of thousands from villages throughout the East Coast Demerara corridor.

Following the pageantries Wright evoked a contrast of emotions from the gathering as he found the back of the net in the 21st minute.

Given his stature it was the unlikeliest of conversions as Wright escaped his marker and directed his powerful header past the goalkeeper, following a cross into the box, sending Friendship faithful into frenzy.

The aforesaid conversion sealed the $500 000 and championship trophy package for the eventual winners. On the other hand, the runners-up pocketed $200 000.

Eon Havercome, Tournament Coordinator, in a post-tournament comment said, “We could not have envisioned or asked for a better final for the inaugural edition of the tournament. The competition has exceeded all expectations and has solidified itself as a platform and staple for the future within the East Coast Demerara realm. Once again I have to thank the fans and the teams for their unwavering support of the event.”

According to Havercome, “Who would have expected that in the inaugural edition and as relative newcomers in this realm, the turnout and support would be so monumental?

“It simply shows that football in the East Coast region especially among the villages is truly alive. Without the fans and the players and the corporate support this would not have been a reality and an eventual success. The 592 Inter-Village Football Festival is here to stay.”

He further revealed that the official presentation of team and individual prizes will take place in the following week, adding that individual prizes will be awarded for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament, the MVP of the final, Best Goalkeeper of the tournament and Best Goalkeeper of the final.

Meanwhile in the third-place playoff, Beterverwagting (BV) edged Paradise 2-1. Omari Glasgow and Akin Curry scored in the 14th and 71st minutes respectively. For the losers, Emmanuel Evans netted in the 69th minute.

Due to the outcome, BV pocketed $150 000 and a trophy while Paradise walked away with $100 000 and the respective trophy

Some of the major sponsors of the tournament included Bakewell Guyana Incorporated, ExxonMobil, NSC, Flavours Boss and Colin Talbot Construction Services.