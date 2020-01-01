Guyanese see renewed hope in 2020

TODAY marks the beginning of a new year and a new decade, but for many Guyanese, 2020 is a year of so much more. Many contend that it is a beacon of hope and could potentially be the watershed year of Guyana’s development.

According to the Executive Chef at the Pergola Restaurant in the Courtyard Mall, Kester Robinson, Guyana’s status as an oil-producing nation is something that brings a lot of “excitement” for him and his fellow countryfolk.

“You see the Facebook posts and you see everybody is gearing up for oil… I’m excited as well because I see lots of changes that will occur, I see lots of foreign investors, a lot of persons re-migrating back to Guyana – which is good,” he told the Guyana Chronicle.

Adding to these sentiments was Sasenarine Ramnarine, who said, “I think oil will be a plus for Guyana because it is an additional natural resource and with that we will have more revenue and it’ll be better for all Guyanese,”

However, he opined that the newfound natural resource must be managed well and those responsible for managing the oil must be held accountable. Only then, he contended, will the revenues garnered be able to benefit all Guyanese.

But while there is much focus on the oil and gas industry, Robinson noted that come 2020, the country should not lose sight of the goal of promoting holistic development. In so doing, Kester noted that his sector – i.e., the hospitality sector – is one area where he believes requires a bit more attention.

He reasoned that tourism is going to be one sector in particular that is going to garner revenues for Guyana because of the global recognition the country has been receiving recently as an eco-tourism destination. As such, he posited that the service industry needs to continuously improve its standards.

“I want people to get excited and feel good when they come to the restaurant, or that when they go to a hotel, or any place that provides service, they feel warmth and welcomed,” he related.

And, as the country also prepares for Regional and General elections come March 2, he emphasised that Guyanese must not let racism divide the nation, and that persons must be respectful of each citizen’s political views.

“Regardless of whoever is in power, whichever party wins or loses, we all have to work together as Guyanese people because without us… there won’t be any development and there won’t be any Guyana that we can feel proud of,” Robinson stressed.

This need for Guyanese to work together in the interest of developing the nation was also emphasised by Esther Glasgow.

“We are one people (and) one nation, heading towards one destiny, so we need to stop this racism, and hate, and worrying about who’s there (in government). We need to support whoever is there and work towards the betterment of our country,” the woman affirmed.

This year, 2020, Guyana will also be observing 50 years as a Cooperative Republic. It is expected that the ‘Celebration after hard work’, or Mashramani as it is better known, will be a grand celebration. Cognisant of this, Glasgow reminded that it is only through “hard work” that Guyana will achieve that great destiny alluded to in the nation’s national motto.

Former Speaker of the National Assembly and Presidential Candidate of the newly-formed political party, A New and United Guyana (ANUG), Ralph Ramkarran, acknowledged that “important developments” will take place this year. “Elections on March 2 will offer challenges (but) the production of oil will offer hope,” he said.

In spite of these two seemingly opposite occurrences, the former speaker, in a video address to Guyanese, encouraged all citizens to work alongside one another, in the interest of the country. “Let us unite and face 2020 with confidence in the expectation that all Guyanese will work together for a better Guyana, to overcome the challenges and embrace the hope,” he said.

One young woman, Ashleigh Gray, also shared her view that the development of the petroleum sector in 2020 also signals that Guyana will be “stepping up”. For her, she is hopeful that this New Year will bring prosperity to the country and to all Guyanese. She however stressed that this prosperity will be tainted, in 2020 and in the years ahead, unless Guyanese make the conscious decision to “stick as one”. Resultantly, she encouraged all Guyanese to remember this as the country heads into the ‘elections season’.