GPL workers get 8.5% salary hike for 2019

A MEMORANDUM of Agreement for revised wages and salaries for junior and senior employees of the Guyana Power and Light Inc. was, on Tuesday, signed between Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) and National Association of Agricultural, Commercial & Industrial Employees (NAACIE) at NAACIE’s Head Office in Kingston.

The agreement follows negotiations that commenced in early December between GPL’s management and NAACIE. Negotiations concluded amicably with both parties agreeing to an increase in salary and wages of 8.5 per cent retroactive to January 2019. During Tuesday’s signing, in the presence of and witnessed by the Chief Labour Officer, Mr. Charles Ogle, Department of Labour, Ministry of Social Protection and other GPL-NAACIE representatives; Mr. Dawchan Nagasar, the General Secretary of NAACIE, expressed his appreciation of the manner in which negotiations were conducted in 2019.

He also conveyed the union’s commitment in advancing improved relations with GPL. In closing, GPL’s Divisional Director, Human Resources, Mr. Bal Parsaud, noted that GPL remains committed towards maintaining cordial negotiations with NAACIE to further improve working conditions and benefits for employees through collective bargaining.