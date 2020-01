Having considered their high quality of service in the legal profession, and with confidence in their knowledge of the law, President David Granger has announced the appointment of four long-serving legal practitioners as Senior Counsel.

According to the Ministry of the Presidency, the four attorneys are: Ms. Jamela Ayesha Ali, Mr. Murseline Bacchus, Mr. Roysdale Alton Forde and Mr. Stanley Moore.

Their appointment will take effect from January 1, 2020.