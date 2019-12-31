Armed bicycle bandit robs, shoot pedestrian

AN armed bandit, on bicycle, robbed and shot a 22-year-old to his knee at Cemetery Road, Georgetown, over the weekend.

Reports indicate that the young man was walking along the roadway when two men on a pedal cycle approached him from behind, while one of the bandits attempted to snatch his mobile phone and demanded that he hand over his valuables.

This resulted in a scuffle, one of the men then whipped out a gun and fired a single shot, hitting the victim on his knee and causing him to fall to the ground.

The two perpetrators then quickly rummaged through his pockets and seized his cellular phone and other valuables before they escaped on their bicycles.

The victim was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and was admitted as a result of an “emergency surgery”. His condition was listed as stable.

When contacted, police said that the robbery was under investigation and CCTV footage retrieved from the area is under review.