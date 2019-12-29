West Berbice man torches home following argument with wife

Fire destroyed a three bedroom house at Lot 428 #29 Village West Coast Berbice on Saturday night and arson is suspected.

Lecturer at the Teachers Training College Berbice Campus, Mersha Gouveia lost her home and police are looking for her husband who has not been seen since the blaze erupted around 2100 hrs on Saturday.

Gouveia is a retired teacher and the aftermath has left the educator and two other persons homeless.

Gouveia tearfully recounted yesterday that herself and her husband had an altercation about some money he had given her and wanted returned.

This was about twenty minutes before the blaze and he threatened to kill her if he wasn’t repaid.

She said that she grabbed a great-nephew who lives with her and ran out of the house in fear for her life.

She said that she had taken refuge at the home of a friend, when ten minutes later she was told that her house was on fire.

Passersby said that they heard an explosion seconds before the fire broke out.

The two storied, wooden building which is situated close to the coastline was gutted in less than ten minutes.

The blaze left the retired teacher traumatized.

While speaking to this this publication at the home of friends, she recalled that she had been unable to save anything.

“I worked hard to build my home. All my posessions including even my cell phone have gone up in flames,“ she said.

She counted her losses in millions of dollars. Gouveia said that her husband usually works on sea on a fishing trawler.

The police are investigating the incident as the prime suspect has allegedly gone into hiding.