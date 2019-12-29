A New Year Ahead

I HOPE these weeks have been treating you all well – and that 2019 allowed for good mental and physical health.

To all those celebrating a good year, I wish you continued happiness and success in 2020. To those recovering from a bad year, I hope you’re optimistic about a change in the upcoming year; as they say, no rainbow without rain. In the New Year, there will still be many things which are not within our control but our attitudes, behaviour towards others and ourselves will be.

It is obvious why we celebrate the New Year; much like birthdays we celebrate surviving another year because sadly, many others do not. New Year’s is particularly special as it brings a natural desire to reflect on the past, remember achievements and create a plan for the future, with a clear aim to overcome any sort of challenges along the way. It is a time that focuses on self-reflection and self-improvement. New Year, New You is a common saying but a more practical one is New Year, New View.

My favourite thing about New Years has always been resolutions and the hope and determination that accompanies them. I’m aware (based on my own actions as well as those around me) that most resolutions only last until the end of January. We tend to give up on them for various reasons- they may have been unrealistic, unimportant or pressured. To solve this, the answer seems pretty obvious – choose resolutions that you are actually able to do, ones that you truly want to do and most importantly, ones that improve your quality of life. Resolutions are not about conforming to what you believe society wants, it’s not an obligation or task but rather a new, anticipated lifestyle. A little tip – I researched some scientific studies in order to determine what makes someone more likely to adhere to their resolution. Evidently, those who planned in detail were 22% more likely to succeed in practising their resolution throughout the year. For example, aiming to lose 10 pounds in two months rather than just having the general resolution of ‘losing weight.’ Additionally, those who told their friends and families about these resolutions were 10% more likely to succeed than those who did not.

I have many resolutions this year- all of which focus on self-development with an aim to improve mental health. These include positive thinking, adapting only healthy coping skills as well as practising gratitude and forgiveness – all things I genuinely want for myself which makes it possible with hard work. If you haven’t been able to decide on a resolution, I’d like to make a suggestion that I think is much needed for many- to live in the moment. Most people don’t realise that the what if’s, should haves’, could haves’ are responsible for a great deal of stress and anxiety. If you spend your moments regretting the past or awaiting something else- when you have more money, when you’re thinner, when you get into a relationship you’ll finally do this and that – you not only delay happiness and adventure but you let your life slip by. Self-improvement is an overall goal, not a day to day interruption or hindrance. The wait is an important part of the journey as nothing worth having comes from instant gratification.

Occupational psychologists who specialise in obtaining life goals recommend abiding by the SMART method- Specific, Measureable, Attainable, Relevant and Time. Since the goal of saving more money is a common resolution, let’s use that as the context example.

Specific- you shouldn’t just say ‘I want to save money’ but rather, how are you planning on doing this? What are you implementing or giving up? A side business? Buying less alcohol? Taking lunch to work instead of buying it there?

Measurable- this should be the desired amount to strive for – how much extra money are you planning to have every week or month?

Attainable- you need to be realistic in your goal setting. If it’s not possible to save a certain amount, do not aim for it. Start with a small and repeatedly manageable amount. If you overestimate and are not able to attain or maintain it, it will serve as a setback, initiating the impression that you cannot do it in general.

Relevant- of course saving money is always a good idea but what are you specifically aiming for? A car? House? School fees? Research shows that one is more successful at saving money when there is a clear objective for its use.

Time- set a realistic deadline. If you have a sum in mind, decide on a date when you believe it is possible to attain. This will keep you on track and increase motivation. Actually, all of the above will increase motivation and therefore the overall likelihood of achieving and maintaining your resolutions.

Please remember that the SMART method can be used for any chosen resolution.

I suggest that everyone keeps a journal with their resolutions. Write one thing (every day) that you have done in order to fulfil your resolution. This will encourage you to keep going as well as create self-confidence by being able to clearly see your progress.

How to get started? Make a list of all the positive things that 2019 has brought forth and follow it up by a second list of things you’d like to achieve in 2020. I wish you all the very best.

