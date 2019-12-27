Men found dead in Corentyne house

THE decomposed bodies of an overseas-based Guyanese and another man were found at the now defunct Sun Splash Hotel at No.63 Beach, Corentyne on Friday.

Dead is Vivekanand Narpatty, 71, a Canadian-based Guyanese who arrived on these shores on December 19 with the intention to renovate the property. He and his wife had intended to return to Guyana to live.

The identity of the other man was still unknown up to press time as police were still at the scene processing the bodies before taking them to the mortuary.

Guyana Chronicle understands that the men may have been killed several days ago based on the state of decomposition of their bodies. The bodies were found on the upper-flat of the two-storey building.

Marks of violence were evident on the body of Narpatty. Two of his toes were cut off from his left foot. He was clad in a red t-shirt and brown short pants at the time of the discovery.

The unidentified male, believed to be an employee of Narpatty, was found bound with his hands behind his back to a post on the balcony, close to Narpatty. His left foot was severed and missing from the crime scene.

Speaking with reporters, Krishna Brijbassi, a sister of the deceased, related that she learnt of the news via a phone call from an employee. The distraught woman recalled that the last time she saw her brother he was very happy. That was before December 19.

After several calls to Narpatty’s cellphone went unanswered, relatives became worried as he is known to be in constant contact with them. A family friend was sent to the property to check up on the businessman and upon entry to the compound, he was caught off guard by a pungent odour and decided to alert the police who arrived shortly and made the gruesome discovery.

Blood was splattered across the wall and body parts were scattered about the house.

Krishna said her brother, since childhood, dreamed of owning a hotel by the beach and living there with his family. After investing over CAD$200,000, he finally built the facility and moved his family back home but the business was not profitable so he went back to Canada to live.

He eventually closed the business but came back recently to Guyana to renovate the property as he had planned to come back to Guyana to live.

Investigators also found a number of documents scattered on the balcony of the property.

An employee named ‘Harrypersaud Persaud’ known as “Guana” usually stays and maintains the property in the absence of the owners. It is unclear if he is the second victim as two other persons were reportedly staying with the businessman.

Guyana Chronicle understands the businessman had a property dispute and had in his possession a substantial amount of cash which he had intended to use to renovate the property. Family members from overseas are expected to arrive in Guyana today as police continue their investigations.