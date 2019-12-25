Several homeless following fire at Ogle

Several dwellings at a squatting area at Ogle, East Coast Demerara were razed by fire late on Christmas Day, leaving a number of persons homeless.

The Guyana Chronicle was told that just after 17:00hrs, the fire department was called to bring under control, a fire, which started in one of the many small shacks which are located in the squatting area, close to the seawall.

This publication was informed that no one was injured as a result of the fire but those living in the regularised area nearby have expressed some concerns about the activities which would normally take place at the squatting area.

The Guyana Fire Service and the police are investigating the matter.