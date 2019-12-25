Man accused of robbery remanded

MAGISTRATE Clive Nurse, on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, remanded a man to prison on a robbery charge.

Godfrey Cox appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and denied the charge, when it was read to him.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on December 20, 2019, at Charlotte Street, Georgetown, Cox, while being in the company of another, robbed Noel Trotman of a phone valued at $20,000 and 250,000 cash.

Attorney-at-law who represented Cox asked the court for his client to be granted reasonable bail.

According to information, on the day in question, Trotman was in his car on Charlotte Street when Cox approached him and asked if he was doing business, while the other person pushed his hands in the car and removed the items. They made good their escape.

The matter was reported to the police and Cox was positively identified by Trotman. Cox was arrested and later charged.

Magistrate Nurse remanded Cox to prison and adjourned the matter until January 7, 2020.