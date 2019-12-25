At State House: where Crotons are practically ubiquitous

…the decorative plants that add life to any environs

By Vishani Ragobeer

Perhaps the largest collection of Crotons anywhere in Guyana could be found at State House- the official home of the country’s leader, President David Granger. His love for plants and keenness in preserving the environment has led to a practical revamping of the landscape of the lawns of State House.

President Granger briefly told the Guyana Chronicle that on moving into State House he immediately recognised the need for an upgrade of the lawns to make it more appealing. He said the planting of trees is central to his administration’s national policy. “We want to highlight the importance of trees.” He said with this in mind there was no better person to lead this charge than himself-being the Head of State. President Granger believes State House has the largest collection of Crotons in the country and emphasised that great care has been taken to keep them in shape.

President Granger has said previously that trees add value to everyday life.

“Trees provide a range of economic services; they provide food and shelter. They provide medicine. Farmers reap produce from trees which allow them to earn an income and provide for their families and to generate exports and provide employment.” “Agriculture, forestry, fisheries collectively account for 17.5 per cent of employment in this country and trees are central to that employment. Trees are part of this country’s natural wealth; they must be valued and not allowed to be devalued by reckless burning or by bulldozing and by chopping them down.” He has urged the preservation and planting of more tress since they also help in combatting the ever growing threat of climate change.

Croton plant is reflective of a colour wheel, or maybe even a rainbow. The leaves of the decorative plant has to ability to beautify any space, as its striking foliage is a kaleidoscope of green, yellow, red, orange and sometimes even purple and pink. It is these vivid colours and colour patterns, coupled with the myriad of leaf patterns that makes the croton plant so appealing and so sought after locally, according to local Horticulturist, Yolanda Vasconcellos. This plant, she explained, was initially an indoor plant. It was usually placed close to windows and doorways, because it requires an “intricate balance” of sunlight and moisture to grow, and, well, it is quite the decorative plant. Overtime, however, people began growing the plant in their gardens where they grow really well, actually, provided that the requisite balance of sunlight and moisture is met. “The main use of the crotons is the beautification of gardens, simply because of the leaf colour,” the horticulturist said.

At State House crotons are practically ubiquitous. Administrative Assistant at State House, Deslyn Rawlins highlighted that when she first came to State House in 2015, after President Granger had taken up residence there, bamboos and few flowering plants decorated the landscape of the public space. And according to her, President Granger decided that he wanted to add some liveliness and colour to the environs, and as such, suggested that crotons be planted.

“Over the years we would have put in 50 crotons in the interim and to date, we are at 80 to 90 crotons and we are still in the process of completing the northern and southern lawns,” Rawlins related. These plants line the walkways, are found by the drive through, surrounding the buildings and there is even a “Croton Avenue”, which is the space where the flagpoles are. This Croton Avenue has a myriad of croton species- with leaves of all shapes, colours, and sizes- replete with their own names. It is not every day that you would hear about a six feet tall green and yellow croton plant named Eleanor Roosevelt, but certainly, there is one at State House.

Three of the most popular crotons at State House is the Gold Dust’ croton, which has dark green leaves sprinkled with shiny yellow gold dots. This very low maintenance plant, defined as evergreen, is easy to grow and can reach a height of three to six feet. It is a rather slow growing plant so you don’t have to worry about it taking over your garden. Just plant it and leave it be. It can also be grown indoors.

Then there is the Codiaeum variegatum ‘Mammy’. Like other crotons, ‘Mammy’ is easy to take care of and features a display of bright yellow, red, green, purple and brown colours. Its leaves are large, thick and shiny. It can be grown as an indoor houseplant or outdoor decorative shrub.

There is also the Codiaeum variegatum ‘Petra’. This variety is a native to Southeast Asia. It can reach a height of four to five feet. Its large, wide leaves can come in burgundy red, yellow, orange, green and bronze colors. It can be grown indoors in large containers in a sunlit location. This plant requires a consistent temperature ranging from 60 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

GREAT CARE

Rawlins explained that for the past five years, great care has been given to these plants to ensure that they are grown beautifully. Whether it is the special mixture of soil used or the care taken to safeguard from spider mites or “blights”, much attention is directed towards their growth and upkeep. The use of these crotons for decorative purposes at State House is microcosmic of the wider drive of President Granger to beautify local towns and communities and transform them into green spaces.

Back in October at the National Tree Planting Day observance in Corentyne the Guyanese Leader had announced that his government intends to upgrade the Botanical Gardens to a world class facility, which will include all species of trees grown here. “We have to establish, in every region, a Regional Park not just a national park where it helps to preserve the beautiful flora and fauna… I am going to change the National Botanical Gardens, which Botanical Gardens must be the home to every specimen of tree in Guyana. It must obtain, it must contain, and maintain several specimens of all of the species of trees anywhere in Guyana,” President told a gathering at the National Tree Planting Exercise at Union Village, Corentyne on October 11, 2019. He said the Botanical Gardens must be a school house for children “so that we can learn about the wonders of Guyana’s trees.”

For her part, Vasconsellos said: “any plant beautifies an area once the plant is cared for, and I think the beauty of the croton plant (coupled) with the fact that it has been successfully grown outdoors indicates that it can fit into parks and gardens in communities.”

“It can certainly bring life to a street, a walkway, a little green space such as a park or anything.” For the horticulturist, because the brightly coloured plant can “bring life” to any environs, she highlighted that it can be introduced into hospitals, or in developing communities because of its uniquely “uplifting” nature. Furthermore, she noted that it is a slow-growing plant, which means that it can be placed in pots inside the home and subsequently, placed outside when it gets larger. As such, it would make a perfect, eco-friendly present for any occasion- and certainly, it would make a beautiful Christmas gift.