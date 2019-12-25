50 LED lights installed in Charlestown

– 25 more for Albouystown soon

FIFTY LED (light emitting diode) lights have been installed in the Charlestown community and another 25 is scheduled for Albouystown, Constituency Councillor, David Allicock, informed this newspaper on Tuesday.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, Allicock pointed out that there are a number of benefits that come along with the lights. “Changing over our lighting from pressurised gasses and vacuum tubes to semiconductors is not just a tweak; it’s an LED revolution. In fact, Charlestown has gone ‘green’!”

“LED technology is already changing how we get around and how we live at night. These lights are environmentally-friendly and save our constituency and the City of Georgetown money in the long-run,” the councillor expressed.

LEDs are up to 50 per cent more energy efficient than traditional lighting and can last 15 to 20 years. “Going ‘green’ with smart photo cell sensor street lighting is about optimising what people see. It’s the visible improvement provided by more efficient lighting. And there are other unexpected benefits. Better street lighting could potentially make pedestrian and other road traffic easier and incident free by reducing the perception of danger, as well as improving visibility on roads,” Allicock said.

Meanwhile, the revetment of the Sussex Street Canal, the installation of the LED lights, and the upgrading of the St. Stephen’s Ground, are some of the major plans being pursued in Constituency 10, which comprises the Albouystown and Charlestown communities.

From north to south, the boundaries of the constituency are from Princes Street to Independence Boulevard; in the east, St. Stephen’s Street and Callender Street, and in the west, the Demerara River.

Currently, desilting (removal of materials such as sand and mud from the bed of a flowing canal) works are being undertaken in the communities with assistance from the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).

There are 54 bridges across the Sussex Street Canal, of which 18 are council’s responsibility. The 18 bridges are across the 18 streets that run north to south from Callender to Saffon Streets.