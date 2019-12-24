The benefits of oil are far-reaching

Dear Editor

IT was recently reported that ExxonMobil has made the 15th oil discovery offshore Guyana at the Mako-1 Well.

That discovery adds to the previously announced estimated recoverable resource of more than six billion oil-equivalent barrels in the Stabroek Block.

While it is well known and accepted that the revenue garnered by the treasury will contribute significantly to Guyana’s development, one should not overlook the huge positive economic ripple effects of the discovery and extraction of that valued resource. Additionally, owing to the well-known, undisputed, honest, and trustworthy nature of President David Granger, as well as his proven leadership skills, all Guyanese from all walks of life, stand to benefit.

Editor, while the opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) wants Guyanese to believe the falsehood that only a few people will benefit from oil, any right-thinking, smart citizen surely knows that this is a bare-faced lie.

The fact is, the oil industry will benefit each and every citizen. Airlines will get more passengers because of increased traffic from overseas; hotels will get more guests; restaurants will sell more food; foreigners will want to buy our beautiful craft products; they will wish to visit our picturesque interior locations; barbers will benefit because visitors will need haircuts, and the list goes on.

Editor, in other words, jobs will be created across all of Guyana’s regions, not to mention that Guyana will have the money for an honest President, David Granger, to improve infrastructure; increase spending on education; further improve healthcare services and foster new and innovative manufacturing ventures.

Guyanese are encouraged to support President Granger as he competently leads our country forward.

Regards,

Mark DaCosta