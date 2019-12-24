Guyana Jaguars midfielder Marsh-Brown quits UK club

LONDON, England (CMC) – Midfielder Keanu Marsh-Brown, who represented Guyana in this summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, has had his contract with Welsh club Newport County terminated by mutual consent.

London-born Marsh-Brown, who has not been in manager Michael Flynn’s good books for some time, said he needed a “new adventure”.

A statement from the club, who play in England’s League Two, having narrowly missed out on promotion last season, said: “On behalf of everyone connected with the club, we would like to wish Keanu all the best in the future and thank him for his efforts whilst at Rodney Parade.”

Marsh-Brown joined Newport on a two-year deal after leaving Forest Green Rovers, another League Two side, in the summer of 2018.

He scored one goal in 24 appearances for Newport in an injury-plagued first season at the club, netting in a victory at Yeovil Town in March.

But, after representing Golden Jaguars in their historic appearance at this summer’s Gold Cup, the 27-year-old has not featured in manager Flynn’s plans at all during this campaign.

Marsh-Brown said: “The time has come for me to depart from Newport County.

“It was a tough decision but I feel it was the right time for a change.

“Thank you to all the boys at the club who made my time there special!

“Now it’s time to kick on for my new chapter in football. Nice break for Christmas with the family then back to it. New adventure, new home!”

Newport are currently 13th in the table.