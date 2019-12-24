Dottin heads list of 21 players selected for pre-World Cup camp

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Deandra Dottin has been named with 20 other players by Cricket West Indies’ Selection Panel, for a pre-world cup camp from January 6 to 25 in Antigua to finalise their preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Deandra returns to West Indies Women’s duty after shoulder surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation period, which ensured her full recovery and availability for the team.

Captain Stafanie Taylor, who missed the T20 International series against the visiting Indian Women in November, will also be returning, along with bowlers Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman.

CWI’s Women’s and Girls’ head selector, Ann Browne-John, said, “The panel has selected a squad showing a mix of youth and experience in preparation for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The recently concluded Women’s Franchise Tournament in Trinidad also gave the panel an opportunity to view the players in a T20 setting just prior to the World Cup.”

Browne-John added, “Deandra Dottin seemed to return right where she left off before her injury and had remarkable performances from the first match.

Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman are also returning from injury and the panel hopes that by the time the final selection is made, for the World Cup, all players will be fit and ready.”

The pre-world cup camp is scheduled from January 6 to 25, during which the final squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be selected before departure to Australia. The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will take place between February 21 and March 8.

The 21-member Training Camp Squad:

Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Shamilia Connell, Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shakera Selman, Sheneta Grimmond, Kaysia Schultz, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Natasha McLean, Chedean Nation, Shawnisha Hector, Anisa Mohammed, Lee Ann Kirby, Karishma Ramharack, Caneisha IsaacBritney Cooper and Afy Fletcher.