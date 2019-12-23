Vincent strikes twice for ABFC’s second win in Atkinson Brothers Five-A-Side football

SENIOR national footballer Annalisa Vincent scored a brace to lead the ABFC females to a 3-0 win on night two of the Atkinson Brothers Five-A-Side floodlight football competition on Sunday evening at the Kumaka Recreational Ground in Santa Rosa, Region One.

Vincent had been key for the Silver Sands Football Club, who were defending seven-time champions. She, however, decided to switch to the Atkinson Brothers Football Club after Silver Sands had failed to field a team.

The youngster netted a free kick in the first half before she scored in the box in the second period for ABFC in their win against Rincon United FC. Samara Rodriguez netted the other goal.

Night two opened with the Rising Son’s defeat of the Mighty Warriors 1-0 in an U-15 clash, while in an U-17 battle, Rincon United FC beat Kyrie Flames 3-0 (goals from Chavez Rodriguez, Shawn Henry and an own goal).

Kyrie Flames’ females claimed a 2-1 victory against All-Star Blazers with goals from Shonett Griffith and Indranie. Odessa James scored for All-Star Blazers.

Meanwhile, in the male battle, Kumaka FC won in extra-time against Park East 2-1, before Kyrie Flames claimed a 2-1 win against Kamwatta A.