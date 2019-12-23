Santos, Den Amstel book ‘Boxing Day’ quarter-final berth

DEFENDING champions Den Amstel brushed aside a rugged Riddim Squad side 4-1, while Santos soared past Eagles 4-0, last Sunday when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Super 16 tournament continued at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

With the win, the two sides will join the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Western Tigers, Guyana Police Force, Buxton United, Milerock and Fruta Conquerors in the quarter-finals.

In the opening game of the double- header on Sunday, LaVaughn Eniss scored a double (33rd and 57th), while Marcus Wilson netted in the 61st minute and defender Kester Jacobs found the back of the net in the 87th minute that kept Eagles scoreless in the one-sided affair.

Den Amstel, on the other hand, despite an advantageous scoreline, had to endure the physicality of Riddim Squad, but it was Andre Hector’s brace in the 55th and 67th minutes, along with a goal each from Gideon Payne (14th) and Chris Macey (85th) that pushed last year’s winners over the line at the end of ‘90’.

Kevin Agard scored the lone goal for the East Bank Demerara side, doing so in the third minute.

Santos and Den Amstel will face each other on ‘Boxing Night’ (December 26) in the second quarter-final at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground. The opening game will bring together GDF and Buxton United.

Meanwhile, on Christmas Night (December 25), the star-studded Guyana Police Force FC will host Western Tigers in game two, and the opening game will bring together GFF Elite League sides Fruta Conquerors and Milerock FC.

The tournament which kicked off on December 15, is sponsored by MACORP, Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, EC VIEIRA Investments, BACIF, Pegasus Hotel, Bakewell, Marics, Sleepin Hotel, Impressions, China Harbour, 94.1 Boom FM, NAMILCO, MVP Sports and Xtra Beer.