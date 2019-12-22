Fashion meets furniture 

IT WAS an honour to be invited by Ashley’s Furniture store to host exclusive decor tips and fashion display for the holidays! I know people may be thinking, “But Sonia Noel from a Fashion Designer to an Interior designer?” When you have a creative mind there’s no limit to what you can do and for the record, I do some interior designs. Moreover, creativity is in my DNA!

I think the combination was fantastic because it wasn’t just another furniture brand, it was “Ashley’s furniture!” On the other hand, it was my design brand. Both brands are known for their class, sophistication uniqueness and versatility. We concentrated more on a bedroom and living room setting. We featured the North Shore bedroom set.

What I particularly like from this set is that it’s classically made from wood. It’s a North Shore King poster bed! One thing about wooden pieces is that they appeal to both genders, especially when considering colours. The intricate detail on the headboard, nightstand, drawer, bedroom bench and crown mirror add exquisite character to this elegant bedroom furniture set. Oh! I can’t not mention the interior design of the drawer which felt like an elegant evening dress I would wear to the awards!

Wall colour of choice is very similar to the Tranquil Dawn, which is very appropriate because it is one of the colours of choice for 2020 home decor. This colour signifies a new beginning for interior designers and it also encourages human connections. I even joked about it being the perfect colour for the bedroom, lol! Tranquil sits between green, blue and pink. In addition, in the interior design world, it is synonymous with the fleeting beauty of a morning sky.



We took a break from decor and went to Fashion Display. The first section introduced, featured one of the most prominent holiday colours “Red”, in versatile outfits which you can wear to a Boxing day brunch, a casual lime, the movies or even a boat cruise! A demonstration was done to showcase five ways to wear one outfit. Some other exquisite pieces were shown that can be worn for New Year’s Eve Church or Party. Some might even be viewed as a masterpiece like the Acieona Set from Ashley’s Furniture featured in pic with Ashley Brand Manager Roberta Ferguson, Interim Managing Director Court and myself. “But of course, how could Sonia Noel be there without fashion? The event had a lovely addition of a fashion show featuring pieces from Sonia that played nicely into the topic of versatility in home decor and of course versatility in fashion, “ said Asley Brand Manager Roberta Ferguson.

This is a beauty with amazing features. In my opinion, if livingroom sets were equivalent to Miss Universe or Miss World, the Acieona would have gotten the crown! I love the reclining features of the sofa and the individual Rocker Recliner. I love to drink wine, so the accommodation for the wine holder is perfect for me. Moreover, I often lose my remote, thus the thoughtfulness of a remote compartment is quite unique. The electrical feature of the Wedge allows you to charge your phone, laptops and even extend a combination for wine and food platters. If you are a person who loves to entertain, this is the perfect living room set!

Dr Raquel Thomas who has a set from Ashley was at the event and this is what she shared: “The event was awesome. I loved the idea of twinning fashion with furniture displays. I love these types of collaborations that can give support to local designers and artistes.”

One of the things I love about Ashley’s Furniture is that the colours are solid, so the use of accent pieces can magically pop the furniture. It’s amazing how beautiful rugs, pillows, bedside lampshades can really bring transformation to any room in your house.

One of the things that I constantly recommend for a shift in any room, is the Accent Wall. This is having at least one wall in the room with a bold colour. When choosing an Accent wall, select a wall in any chosen area in the house that stands out and draws your attention. Another thing to take into consideration for an Accent wall is the natural lighting and the size of the room. Accent Walls can transform a boring room into a stunning room.

One of the colours I am looking forward to incorporating in my living room Accent Wall is the colour of the year by Benjamin More- “First Light Pink”. It is the perfect backdrop for a brand new decade, it also very soothing that it can be used in any room of the house.

There are many more decor tips for the holidays I can share with you, but I guess you’ll have to contact me by emailing beyondtherunway1@gmail.com as we continue to celebrate this beautiful journey called life BEYOND THE RUNWAY.