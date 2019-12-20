Cops charged with abduction, wounding teen

Two serving members of the Guyana Police Force, who are also brothers, were on Friday arraigned before the Leonora Magistrate’s Court for abducting a teenager and throwing hot water on him.

Daniel Bernard, 24, who is attached to the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) in Georgetown and his brother, Isaiah, 26, who is stationed at the Wales Police Station, were jointly slapped with two charges when they appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul.

The first charge alleged that the duo, on December 16, 2019, at Schoonard, West Bank Demerara, abducted Ashkay Budhiram called ‘Gage’, with intent to wound him.

The second charge alleged that the duo on the same date and location unlawfully and maliciously wounded Budhiram with intent to maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm.

The brothers denied the charge while their attorney, Dexter Todd made an application for bail. Todd told the court that his clients live at Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.

The attorney told the court that his clients are still serving members of the Police Force and are not interdicted.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Matthews made no objection to bail but asked that report conditions be attached and the defendants lodge their passport at the court.

According to the prosecution facts, on the day in question about 11:30 hours, Budhiram was at a SuperBet Shop in Schoonard, when the two defendants with six other men arrived and held onto him.

It is alleged that the gang of men began beating Budhiram about his body with a baseball bat, crowbar and a steel bar.

The brothers claim that Budhiram had broken into their home and stole some items. They then placed the victim into their car trunk and handcuff him.

The victim was taken to a location where he was beaten again and had hot water poured on him from a kettle by the brothers.

It is alleged that during the ordel, Budhiram- still handcuffed, managed to escape through a nearby trench and escape. He reported the matter to the Parfaite Harmonie police station and the two defendants were arrested.

Magistrate Ally-Seepaul released the brothers on $400,000 bail each and transferred the matter to the Wales Magistrate’s Court for January 30, 2020. The brothers were also ordered to lodge their passport at the court and report to the Leonora Police Station every Friday.