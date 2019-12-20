34 teachers honoured by GTU

WITH Guyana soon to draw down on oil wealth, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings said teachers now, more than ever before, have a pivotal role to play in shaping Guyana’s future.

She made the observation at the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) Annual Award Ceremony and Cocktail Reception held at the union’s headquarters on Woolford Avenue, Georgetown, on Wednesday.

At the reception, some 34 teachers were honoured for their work in education, dedication and conscientious service to the GTU and the teaching profession.

Though teachers could never truly be repaid for their hard work, honouring and improving their working condition were among ways of recognising them.

“We know that we can never adequately compensate you for the hard work you do; if teachers were to be compensated for all the work that they do they would all be millionaires. Today, we pause to recognise and congratulate all those teachers who toil day in and day out to deliver the best education to our nation’s youths. To the 34 of you being honoured today, congratulations,” Dr Cummings said.

She added: “The occasion is a fitting one that bestows the much needed affirmation that our teachers deserve for the hard work they do each and every day, moulding minds and making a difference in the world. Your altruistic service is recognised and highly appreciated. I would like to sincerely thank all our public school teachers for delivering the best possible quality public education to our children.”

Cummings highlighted that in most cases the work of teachers goes beyond the classroom and the foundation they lay play a fundamental role in shaping the leaders of the future.

“Some of your greatest impact on students is outside of academics. Now we must appreciate your hard work that you have done. Unlike many professions where the activities start and end in the four walls of offices, the work of teachers never stops. Teachers tap the fertile minds of young children, planting the seeds of curiosity in them. Teachers’ effects are eternal since we can never tell where that influence stops. Teachers spend most time teaching inside and outside the classroom. Even when they go home, teaching is always on their minds,” she said.

Dr Cummings noted that the government will continue to work with teachers and the GTU to uplift their standards.

The annual ceremony sets aside time to honour one teacher from each of GTU’s 42 branches and one from each of the 11 education districts. The branches are expected to assess and select the teachers; however, some branches did not submit names this year.

Chief Education Officer, Marcel Hutson and President of GTU, Mark Lyte, who also spoke at the forum, highlighted the importance of teachers to the nation’s development.

“Teachers are arguably the most important group of professionals for our nation’s future,” Lyte said.

Lyte said teachers need greater motivation and called for the hosting of a national award ceremony for teachers, beyond the small awards ceremony hosted by the GTU.