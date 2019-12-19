Policemen who allegedly burnt teen should be charged with attempted murder

Dear Editor

THIS young man, 17-year-old Ashkay Budhiram, of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, has alleged that two brothers who are both police ranks abducted and tortured him. The men reportedly accused the minor of breaking into their home. This atrocity is a crime against humanity. If this allegation is true, these police ranks should be immediately dismissed from the Guyana Police Force, charged and prosecuted for attempted murder and kidnapping. If found guilty they should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Any police officer who commits such a crime is a disgrace to law enforcement and must be made a public example. Torture is a barbaric act that is unacceptable under any circumstances. It has no place in a civilised society.

Rickford Burke

President

Caribbean Guyana Institute for Democracy (CGID)