Guyana on the move

AFTER an extended run of 23 years, the people of Guyana removed the floundering People’s Progressive Party government in preference for the six-party coalition in May 2015. Despite considerable and undeniable advances and as is not unusual in public life, over the past four years there has been a fixation on a handful of the coalition government’s less than shining moments.

These have been latched on to in an effort to construct a certain political narrative. The full picture, on the other hand, reveals that while there have been not unexpected challenges and difficulties, there have also been resounding successes. Reasonable observers and the average Guyanese are not fooled.

On the economic front, we have seen economic growth being sustained over the past four years. Growth over the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 were 3.2 per cent, 3.4 per cent, 2.1 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively. The coalition government has also reversed the financial mismanagement which left the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) bankrupt, the rice industry hobbled and the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) reeling from involuntary indebtedness.

Additionally, investments are increasing and generating new jobs and that the Guyana Office for Investment in 2018 alone processed some G$89.4B in investments. These investments are expected to result in the creation of 1,644 jobs when fully operational. There have also been improvements in public servants’ wages. The minimum wage of public servants and teachers increased by over 70 per cent, or from $ 39,400 to $ 70,000. This year the government granted a 9% increases to public servants on the lower salary tiers. Corporations have benefitted from the reduction of the corporate tax rate for manufacturing and non-commercial companies from 30 per cent to 27.5 per cent. The value-added tax (VAT) was reduced to 14 per cent and the VAT threshold was increased from $10M to $15M.

In the area of national infrastructure, works are continuing at breakneck speed all across Guyana. The coalition government inherited a national infrastructural network which was substandard and decrepit. Roads were dilapidated, bridges were broken, stellings were falling apart– literally.

Roads and bridges all across Guyana are being resurfaced, built and repaired. Where there had never before been paved roads, bridges, street lights and even potable water, there now are. Sophia, Leguan, Yarrowkabra, Mocha-Arcadia, Linden and Whim are but a few examples. The story however, is deeper than just shiny new surfaces. The quality of work is far superior to that which Guyanese had grown accustomed. Roads are not sinking and crumbling after mere months of use. Bridges are not collapsing within weeks.

After an intense programme of cleaning, clearing and reclamation and dredging of the outfall channels, Georgetown is no longer prone to chronic flooding for days on end after the lightest of rains. Even after heavy, prolonged downpours Georgetown now remains dry. In a few troubled areas, the water recedes within hours. This, Guyanese were told, was impossible and unimaginable — that they are doomed to be inundated by contaminated floodwaters at the slightest hint of rain clouds. Guyanese know better now.

The government is steadily moving forward in difficult circumstances and pressing ahead with the challenging business of managing the economy and the affairs of the state in the best interest of all the people. In May 2015, Guyana was not a vibrant, prosperous, economically stable country. Had it been there would have been no need for the people to remove the PPP from government. The coalition government received the keys to a nation in a broken state. This is a story which is not always told, nor is it appreciated; and neither are the unavoidable ramifications of the corrective actions which are imperative to restoring order, equilibrium, credibility, confidence and lawfulness to the society.

It will take a bit more time, but once we are healed fully from all that ailed the nation, the good life which has begun to emerge will be realised fuller. We are already seeing unmistakable signs of it and the coalition government’s commitment to delivering the good life. Guyana is not yet a paradise, but there can be no question that the country is on the path to prosperity and realising its long-lamented potential. After four years there have been lessons learnt, mistakes made, gains and successes, achievements and progress. Guyana cannot move from minus 20 to 100 overnight, but every day Guyana is moving forward.