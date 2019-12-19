Big TATA model buses needed

Dear Editor

ALLOW me to express my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in yesterday’s horrific accident. These persons are ordinary people who use buses to go to work or home. They have no other option than to use these buses. They would have held their breath every day in those mini-buses until at last those same buses took their breath away. We know how unruly the bus drivers and conductors behave when passengers ask them to lower the music or reduce speed. I want to appeal to the authorities to introduce 45-seat buses, so that this road carnage will come to end. That is the only solution to put an end to these killing machine mini-buses. Besides, let these big buses commute with scheduled time and stop only in bus stations. An immediate introduction of big buses with time and bus station is needed to resolve road fatalities. Let us put an end to the mini-buses which have killed enough people thus far. If government cannot afford these buses, at least allow the private companies to import these big buses so that our people can be safe and alive. I have written letters to the editor on this subject before, but no action, I beg let this letter not go in vain.

Regards

Kevin Ram